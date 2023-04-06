Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
