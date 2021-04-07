Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
