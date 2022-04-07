Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degre…
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.