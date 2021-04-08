 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

