Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.