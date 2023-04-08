Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some activity around today, but more is expected late tonight and Tuesday across the state. While some will see heavy snow, others will see th…
After a chilly day Wednesday, it's back to normal temperatures for early April today. Dry conditions as well, but there is a rain chance durin…
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …