Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.