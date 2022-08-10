Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.