Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep …
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizz…
For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.