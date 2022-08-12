Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot…
Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Tuesday. It looks …
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.