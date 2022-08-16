Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.