Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South.