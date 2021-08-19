Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.