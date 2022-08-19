Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
