Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 103. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.