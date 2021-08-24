 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

