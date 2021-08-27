The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Beatrice area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Th…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degree…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. …