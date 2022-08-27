The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
