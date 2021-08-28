Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.