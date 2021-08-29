 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News