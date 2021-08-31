Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.