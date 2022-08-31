Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins here.
Isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Rain chances aren't going away this weekend, but there's one period that looks wetter than the rest. Find out when in our latest forecast.
With a cold front arriving today and stalling over us for tomorrow, showers and storms will be around both days. See when rain is most likely and who has the best chance in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return here.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.