Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 97. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.