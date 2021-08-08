Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
