Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.