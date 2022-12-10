Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.