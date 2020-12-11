 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 9AM CST FRI until 12PM CST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

