Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12PM CST SAT. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.