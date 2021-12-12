Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.