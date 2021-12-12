Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degre…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.