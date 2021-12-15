Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Beatrice, with forecast models showing 35 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.