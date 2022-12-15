It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
