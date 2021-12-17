Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.