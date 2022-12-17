It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher…