Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.