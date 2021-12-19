Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.