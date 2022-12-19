Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
