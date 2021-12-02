Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a warm day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.