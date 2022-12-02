 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News