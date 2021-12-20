 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News