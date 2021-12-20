Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
