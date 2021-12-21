Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.