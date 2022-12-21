 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -9 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

