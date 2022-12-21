It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -9 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forec…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see a mix…