Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
