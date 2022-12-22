Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3. A -9-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 7:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

