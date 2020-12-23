 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

