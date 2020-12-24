It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.24. 13 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Alert until THU 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Beatrice, NE
