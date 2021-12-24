Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Tu…