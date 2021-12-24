Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.