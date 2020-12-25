Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Beatrice, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.