Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

