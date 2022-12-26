It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
