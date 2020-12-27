Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Beatrice, NE
