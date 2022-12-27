Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
